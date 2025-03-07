As per the IMD report, Mumbai will experience a mainly clear sky with a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to have mist in the morning, with temperatures ranging from 13 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Chennai will face fog or mist early in the day, followed by a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures between 24 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru will enjoy a mainly clear sky, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies with haze, with temperatures between 17 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will have a mainly clear sky, with a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius. Shimla will experience a cool day, with temperatures ranging from 7 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius and a mainly clear sky. Weather Forecast Today, March 6: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.