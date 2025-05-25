On May 25, 2025, major cities across India are experiencing varied weather conditions. Mumbai is on orange alert with heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 60 km/h. Delhi remains sunny with temperatures reaching 37°C. Chennai is likely to see cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms and a high of 35°C. Bengaluru will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later in the day, with temperatures around 26°C. Hyderabad is expected to be humid with spotty afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 32°C. Shimla may see widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with a pleasant 27°C. Kolkata will witness morning thunderstorms followed by cloudy skies and a high of 33°C. Citizens are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and take necessary precautions. Monsoon 2025 Tracker Map: Southwest Monsoon Arrives Early in Kerala, Spreads Across South and East India; IMD Weather Forecast Predicts Further Advance in Next 2-3 Days.

