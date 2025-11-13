On Wednesday, November 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave warning for seven Jharkhand districts till November 15. The weather agency has issued a "yellow" alert (be aware) for seven districts - Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Simdega from November 12 to 15. That said, the weather forecasting service has predicted no rainfall for Mumbai and Delhi for today, November 13. Similarly, no rain has been predicted for Bengaluru. However, 0.2 to 0.5 mm of rainfall is likely in Chennai on Thursday. Windy said that there will be no rainfall in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla on November 13. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places across four southern districts of Tamil Nadu - Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari. Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Supreme Court Seeks Report From Punjab, Haryana on Steps Taken to Curb Stubble Burning.

