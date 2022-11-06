Kolkata police on Sunday arrested a man with Al-Queda links. The man was produced in Calcutta court and remanded to police custody till November 14. "A man, Moniruddin Khan, aged 20, arrested for being a member of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) & Ansarullah Bangla Team & for providing logistical support to organisations," said Kolkata police. Jammu and Kashmir: 'Hybrid Terrorist' Linked to LeT Arrested in Hajin.

Member of ‘Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent’ Arrested:

