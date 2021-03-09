West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Polling in 8 Phases

Supreme Court dismisses a PIL challenging the Election Commission of India's decision regarding the West Bengal Assembly polls. The PIL stated that the EC had said that election in West Bengal will be held in eight phases, and demanded a stay on the order. pic.twitter.com/YtyDNkMToU — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

