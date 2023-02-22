Panic has spread in Asansol over the incident of the hotel owner being shot dead. The incident took place on Friday night at Hotel Meera where a gunman suddenly burst into the hotel. They shot Arvind Bhagat, the hotel owner, who was sitting on a sofa in the lobby. The incident has spread sensation in the entire area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police got involved in the investigation. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the hotel. The police have now launched investigation into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Slaps Woman Selling Flowers Outside Temple in Gorakhpur, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Asansol Hotel Owner Shot Dead:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)