West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre government on Friday over the incident of two women paraded naked in Manipur. While addressing a rally in Kolkata, the latter said, “You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' slogan, where is your slogan now. We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur. Today Manipur is burning, the whole country is burning.” Manipur Horror: Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Paraded Naked by Mob, Gang-Raped in Paddy Fields in Kangpokpi; Incident Draws Strong Condemnation (Watch Video).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Manipur Incident

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' slogan, where is your slogan now. We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur. Today Manipur is burning, the whole country is burning. In Bilkis Bano's case, the accused were released on bail. In… pic.twitter.com/lDNYcJQtmK — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

