West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar On Monday, responded to Mamata Banerjee's move of blocking him on twitter by quoting the Constitution. Mamata Banerjee's move, which would mean the governor's posts will no longer show up on her Twitter feed, appears to have been prompted by Mr Dhankhar's latest attack on the west bengal government at an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

See Tweet:

Guv WB : Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India” pic.twitter.com/gGDf3doAyJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

WB Guv : Under Article 167 it is Constitution “duty” of the Chief Minister to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for. Why “block” information to Guv now for two years ? pic.twitter.com/aOlEN5YZGb — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

See Tweet by Derek O’Brien:

Gold. @MamataOfficial Chairperson of @AITCofficial just blocked The-Tweet-A-Minute Governor of Bengal on Twitter. Good. Doing the same. BLOCKING @jdhankhar1 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 31, 2022

