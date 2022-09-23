Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal in Kolkata has set the theme of the Pooja Pandal as 'Vatican City' this year ahead of the festival. Every year pandals of Kolkata bring new puja themes which are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to the Durga idol, devotees get to see various themed Durga puja in West Bengal.

See Pictures Below:

West Bengal | Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal, has this year been designed on the theme of 'Vatican City' ahead of Durga Pooja festival pic.twitter.com/OItUc7tnb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

