The West Bengal police on Saturday arrested a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Murshidabad's Domkal. Police officials said that the TMC leader was arrested after a pistol was recovered from him. After being arrested, the TMC leader was taken to a nearby police station. West Bengal Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Howrah; No Casualties Reported.

TMC Leader Arrested

#WATCH | West Bengal: A TMC leader was arrested in Murshidabad's Domkal after a pistol was recovered from him. The TMC leader has been taken to a nearby police station. pic.twitter.com/1iSs4t4Lxo — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)