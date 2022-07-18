Lendl Simmons, West Indies cricketer, has announced his retirement from international cricket after 16 years. He played 68 ODIs and T20I matches for the national team. He was also a part of the Windies squad for two ODI World Cups while winning the 2012 and 2016 T20I World Cups.

West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons announced retirement from international cricket (Pic: Simmons Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/np8w3uxWVZ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)