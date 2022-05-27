The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday said that the CUET(UG) online application process will remain open from 27 May to 31 May (up to 9 pm). UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that the decision was taken in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG).

Check tweet:

