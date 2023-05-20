Four persons were detained, and 18kg of ambergris was seized from them by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). According to authorities, the ambergris that was confiscated is worth 30 crore. A prohibited wildlife product, ambergris is whale puke. The sperm whale's intestines produces ambergris, a solid waxy material. Maha: Two Held with Ambergris Worth Rs 5.5 Cr in Sangli City.

Whale Ambergris Worth Rs 31.6 Crores Seized

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: DRI arrested 4 smugglers and seized 18.1 Kg whale ambergris worth Rs 31.6 crores, near the Tuticorin Sea coast: Customs (Video source: Customs pic.twitter.com/b2FAH5hgVz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)