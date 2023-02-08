Sangli, Feb 8 (PTI) Police in Sangli city of Maharashtra arrested two men for allegedly possessing ambergris or whale vomit worth Rs 5.5 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | ‘Now Become a Hero’: Class 11 Student Stabbed More Than 20 Times by Schoolmates in Broad Daylight in Faridabad, Dies; Case Registered.

The duo was arrested on a tip-off that they would be coming to sell ambergris in the city in western Maharashtra.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police Introduces New Social Media Policy, Bars Personnel From Making Reels In Uniform or Going Live.

They told the police that the ambergris was brought with the help of their accomplice from Malvan in the coastal Sindhudurg district of the state.

The sale and possession of ambergris, mostly used for creating perfume, is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)