Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at RJD MP Manoj Jha during a podcast with news agency ANI, responding to the ongoing debate on menstrual leave for the LGBTQIA+ community. She asked, "Which gay men have a menstrual cycle?" Irani's remarks followed her rejection of a proposal for compulsory menstrual leave, stating that menstruation is a natural aspect of women's lives and not a handicap. Jha, in the Rajya Sabha, had queried about provisions for menstrual hygiene among the LGBTQIA+ community in relevant policies. Pride Month 2023: What Is 2S in the 2SLGBTQIA+? Know All About the Acronym and Its Transformation.

"Which gay men have a menstrual cycle?" Smriti Irani hits out at RJD MP Manoj Jha on Menstrual leave debate#ANIPodcastwithSmitaPrakash #SmritiIrani #ManojJha #PeriodLeave #MenstrualLeave Explore the Full Episode here: https://t.co/txiyGx1lu6 pic.twitter.com/erHSbTZbCz — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

