Uttarakhand CM Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday stirred another controversy by saying that people should have produced 20 kids instead of just 2 kids if they wanted more ration from the government. "In every household, 5 kg ration was given. "When there was time, why did you produce 2 kids, why didn't you produce 20", Rawat asked.

#WATCH हर घर में पर यूनिट 5 किलो राशन दिया गया।10 थे तो 50 किलो, 20 थे तो क्विंटल राशन दिया। फिर भी जलन होने लगी कि 2 वालों को 10 किलो और 20 वालों को क्विंटल मिला। इसमें जलन कैसी? जब समय था तो आपने 2 ही पैदा किए 20 क्यों नहीं पैदा किए: उत्तराखंड CM मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत pic.twitter.com/cjh2hH5VKh — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 21, 2021

