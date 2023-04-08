The sensational statement of Congress leader Manikandan is making rounds on the Internet. On Thursday (April 6), he said, "When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail." He mentions the verdict given in the 2019 defamation case by Surat High Court. They staged a protest in Tamil Nadu against the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rally in Maharashtra.

Manikandan Recorded in Live Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: "When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party on April 6, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a2cO2jt4fm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

