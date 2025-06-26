In a chilling case from Mahoba, UP, a woman addicted to PUBG fell in love with a man she met while gaming—then turned against her own family. Married in 2022, Aradhana began spending hours online while her husband Shilu worked at his sweet shop. She bonded with a man named Shivam from Ludhiana, eventually threatening to kill her husband and chop him into 55 pieces if he interfered. She even abused their 1.5-year-old son to frame her husband. Last week, Shivam arrived at their home and chaos erupted. Aradhana insisted on leaving with him. Fearing for his and his son’s life, Shilu let her go and approached the police. ‘Don’t Want To Die Packed in a Drum’: Bride Elopes With Lover 10 Days After Wedding in UP’s Chandauli; Police Hand Her Over to Lover After Husband Refuses to Take Her Back (Watch Video).

PUBG-Addict Woman Threatens to Kill Husband, Elopes with Online Lover

