In an unfortunate incident that took place in Punjab, a Hindu woman was asked to leave Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar for having the Indian National Flag painted on her face. A video of the woman with the Indian national flag painted on her face at the Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the woman was stopped by an SGPC volunteer who asked her to remove the flag from her face in order to enter the Sri Harmandir Sahib, or the Golden Temple as it is popularly known. The volunteer can also be heard saying that it is not India, this is Punjab. After the incident came to light, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, General Secretary SGPC said that the Golden Temple is a Sikh shrine. "Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," he added.

Hindu woman asked to leave Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar

🚨It's Punjab, not India🚨 A Hindu was told to leave Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar for having the Indian National Flag painted on her face. Why this Harassment of Hindus by SGPC??? pic.twitter.com/e39qJzJRRb — 🤟 Sharma Ji Ka Ladka🇮🇳 (@MrSharma987) April 17, 2023

General Secretary of SGPC Issues Clarification

This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag: Gurcharan Singh Grewal, General… pic.twitter.com/Ivq0lWTto4 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

