In a disturbing incident in Kerala, employees of a private marketing firm, Hindustan Power Links, have alleged severe mistreatment for missing sales targets, including being forced to crawl, lick spit, and bark like dogs. The employees, earning only INR 6,000 to INR 8,000 per month, claim these degrading punishments were regularly inflicted on them for not meeting performance expectations. Shocking visuals of the alleged abuse aired on local TV, showing one employee crawling on all fours with a leash around his neck. The Kerala Labour Department has initiated a probe into the matter, with Labour Minister V Sivankutty ordering an urgent report from the district labour officer. The police are investigating the incident, which reportedly took place in a related company in Perumbavoor, although the owner of the Kaloor-based firm denies involvement. In response to public outrage, both the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the State Youth Commission have intervened, demanding strict legal action against those responsible. Kerala Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Under Pocso Act for Sexual Exploitation of 12-Year-Old Schoolgirl.

Employees Chained, Barked Like Dogs Over Missed Target at Private Firm in Kerala

Modern day slavery🤬 Employees at Hindustan Power Links claim they are punished for missing sales targets..allege they were forced to crawl, lick spit & bark like dogs They earn just Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 a month. #Kerala govt orders probe pic.twitter.com/su37r32qJR — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 5, 2025

