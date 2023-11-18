World Cup Final 2023: Cricket Fans in Delhi To Miss Booze During India vs Australia Match as Government Declares Dry Day on November 19 Due to Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has declared Sunday, November 19, as a dry day for Chhath Puja 2023. This year, Chhath Puja celebrations are being held for four days, from November 17 to November 20.

Nov 18, 2023

After a period of twenty years, we're back for the thrilling match between two biggest cricket teams, Australia and India, in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final. The two teams will square off for the much anticipated final match on Sunday, November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. However, the cricket fans in Delhi would slightly be disappointed by the fact they won’t be able to enjoy booze as the Delhi Government has announced Dry Day in the state on the match day. The Delhi government has declared Sunday, November 19, as a dry day for Chhath Puja 2023. This year, Chhath Puja celebrations are being held for four days, from November 17 to November 20. “In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following date shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all L-1, L1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-18, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35 licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi”, the Commissioner of Excise of Delhi government stated in an official order on Friday. Dry Day in Delhi: Excise Commissioner Declares Dry Day in National Capital on November 19 for Chhath Puja 2023 Celebrations.

Delhi Government Declares Dry Day on November 19

Nov 18, 2023

