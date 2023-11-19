Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 19, reached the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to attend the India vs Australia ICC CWC 2023 final match. A video showing the Indian Prime Minister's convoy reaching the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has also gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport to watch the match at the Narendra Modi stadium. World Cup Final 2023: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Ahmedabad Airport, To Attend India vs Australia Match at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

PM Modi Reaches Narendra Modi Stadium

VIDEO | PM Modi reaches Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to attend the India-Australia cricket World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/Ej7THjjAqx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)