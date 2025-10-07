In a shocking incident, a Haryana cadre IPS officer was reportedly found dead at his home in Chandigarh today, October 7. The deceased officer was identified as Y Puran Kumar, who is said to be a senior officer of the Haryana police. It is suspected that Y Puran Kumar died by suicide after he allegedly shot himself at his house in Chandigarh. Kumar's wife is also said to be an IAS officer in the same cadre. Speaking about the incident, Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP of Chandigarh, said, "We got information of a shooting at around 1:30 PM at Sector 11 Police Station. When we reached here, we found that a reported suicide had taken place. The body of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found at his residence." Kaur further said that an investigation in connection with the incident is underway. Kota Suicide: 19-Year-Old Coaching Student From Haryana Found Hanging From Noose in His Hostel Room in Rajasthan.

Haryana Police Officer Y Puran Kumar Found Dead at Home in Chandigarh, Suicide Suspected

Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar found dead in Chandigarh home, suicide suspected: officials. pic.twitter.com/F6Er446qws — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025

Body of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Found at His Residence, Says Chandigarh SSP

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Kanwardeep Kaur, Chandigarh SSP says, "We got information of a shooting at around 1:30 PM at Sector 11 Police Station. When we reached here, we found that a reported suicide had taken place. The body of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found at his residence.… pic.twitter.com/b6acTw3EIu — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Haryana Cadre IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Dies By Suicide in Chandigarh

Haryana cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has shot himself dead at his house in Chandigarh. His wife is an IAS officer in the same cadre. pic.twitter.com/OSSunU5bAS — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) October 7, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

