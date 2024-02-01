Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday, February 1, lauded the Interim Union Budget 2024-25. Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said that this is a historic budget. Jyotiraditya Scindia also said that the country has moved forward. "Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai," he stated. While presenting the Budget 2024 in Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism. Union Budget 2024-25: Capital Spending for FY25 Raised 11 Percent to Rs 11.11 Lakh Crore, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

This Is a Historic Budget

