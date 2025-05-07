A case has been registered against a group of unidentified youngsters for playing DJ music and dancing near the Kedarnath temple on May 2, just before its reopening for the season. A video of the act surfaced online, sparking outrage among devotees and priests. Brijesh Sati of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat condemned the incident, calling it a violation of religious sanctity. The Sonprayag police filed an FIR under BNS Section 298 based on a complaint by a BKTC officer. Rudraprayag police are working to identify the individuals through social media and urged people not to share the video, emphasising that Kedarnath is a sacred site, not a place for entertainment or disruptive behaviour. Snake on Train: Panic on Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express As Serpent Found in Toilet, Rescued and Thrown Out of Moving Train by Railway Staff; Video Goes Viral.

Case Filed Against Youths for Playing DJ Music, Dancing Near Kedarnath Temple

