In a shocking incident, a snake was discovered inside the toilet of the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12424) on May 4 near Falakata. The reptile was seen crawling on the ceiling tubelight of Coach No. 243578 (A-3). A passenger spotted the snake while using the toilet and alerted railway staff in panic. A viral video shows a staff member capturing the snake using a plastic bag before carefully tossing it out of the moving train. The train had departed from New Delhi on May 3. The bizarre episode has triggered questions online about how the snake entered a moving train, sparking concern over passenger safety on long-distance rail journeys. Snake on Train: Railways Responds After Snake Found in AC 2-Tier Coach of Jharkhand-Goa Train (Watch Videos).

Snake on Train

Snakes on the train! Brave escorting duty staff remove snake from train number 12424 Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express which departed from New Delhi on May 03. The snake was in the toilet of Coach No. 243578 (A-3). pic.twitter.com/4slJUi7pis — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 5, 2025

