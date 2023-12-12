The outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan got emotional while talking to the media on Tuesday, December 12. “Today, while I’m bidding adieu (as Chief Minister of state), I am satisfied that in 2023, once again the BJP formed the government with a thumping majority. My heart is filled with happiness and satisfaction”, the latter stated during a press conference. Previously, the five-term MLA and four-term CM of Madhya Pradesh congratulated his successor, Mohan Yadav, who is set to be the next Chief Minister of the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet of Women at CM Ladli Behna Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur (Watch Video).

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal

#WATCH | Bhopal: Former Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "Aaj jab main yahan se vidayi le raha hoon...I am satisfied that in 2023, once again the BJP formed the govt with a thumping majority. My heart is filled with happiness and satisfaction..." pic.twitter.com/9l28OSwEz8 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

