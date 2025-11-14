BJP candidate and folk singer Maithili Thakur has edged ahead in the opening minutes of counting in Bihar's Alinagar Assembly constituency, according to very early trends. The contest is expected to tighten as more rounds come in. RJD leader Binod Mishra is trailing in early trends. Early trends show that the NDA is ahead in 17 of the 49 seats in the region, while the Mahagathbandhan is leading in 16 seats. Bihar Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: BJP-JDU Combine Secures Lead in 65 Seats, Congress-RJD Ahead in 45 Constituencies.

Maithili Thakur Takes Lead in Very Early Trends in Alinagar

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

