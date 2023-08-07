A heated verbal spat unfolded within Shiv Sena as a dispute over funds allocation turned into a confrontation between Uddhav's faction, led by Ambadas Danve, and Shinde's faction, represented by Minister Sandipan Bhumre. The clash transpired during a District Planning Committee Meeting held at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, highlighting growing tensions within the party over resource distribution. Congress Workers Fight Video: Intra-Party Dispute Among Party Workers Escalates Into Brawl at Alwar Meeting.

Clash Over Funds Allocation Erupts

Uddhav Shiv Sena Vs Shinde Shiv Sena: Verbal clash erupts between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader #AmbadasDanve and Minister #SandipanBhumre in District Planning Committee Meeting at #ChhatrapatiSambhajinagar over allocation of funds 👇#Maharashtra UddhavThackrey #EknathShinde pic.twitter.com/cJHx6TvUQf — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 7, 2023

