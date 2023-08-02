Tensions flared within the ranks of Congress in Alwar, Rajasthan, as a party meeting turned unexpectedly into a physical altercation among party workers earlier today. The incident, captured on video by news agency PTI, showcases a verbal dispute escalating into a physical confrontation between two members, while the majority of members and the speaker attempted to defuse the confrontation. The incident underscores the internal discord within the party. Rajendra Singh Gudha Breaks Down After Being Removed From Rajasthan Assembly, Says 'Congress Leaders Attacked and Kicked Me' (Watch Video).

Congress Party Meeting in Alwar Erupts in Violence Among Workers

VIDEO | A fight broke out between Congress workers during a party meeting in Alwar, Rajasthan earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DMXoJ5lX9Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)