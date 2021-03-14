Counting of Votes for 11 Municipal Corporations and 70 Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh Underway:

Counting of votes for 11 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities/Nagar Panchayats currently underway at over 4,000 tables in #AndhraPradesh. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party takes massive lead against opposition TDP. YSR Congress wins Guntur, Tirupati corporations. pic.twitter.com/l2YIAwaWId — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 14, 2021

