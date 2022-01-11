Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will address media on COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The press conference will begin at 12 noon. Notably, Delhi is witnessing a drastic increase in daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The daily positivity rate in Delhi is around 25 percent. People can catch live streaming of Kejriwal's media briefing on the official YouTube channel of Delhi Government.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address an important digital press conference today at 12 noon Watch Live- 👇 ➡️ https://t.co/RURHm7DQWR ➡️ https://t.co/QPIoH2dicA ➡️ https://t.co/bKuC4qvAhL pic.twitter.com/hHcLhBzwpg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)