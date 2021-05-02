The counting of votes for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 has begun amid tight security. The live updates of the latest trends in 126 Vidhan Sabha Seats of Assam can be seen online on the YouTube channel of News18 Assam. The results of the assembly elections in Assam will be declared today (May 2) by evening, along with three states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Union Territory of Puducherry. The term of the current Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 31, 2021.

