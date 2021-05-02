The counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 in four states-West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Terrirtory of Puducherry was held today under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2021 winner list, Assam Assembly Elections Results 2021 winner list, Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2021 winner list, Puducherry Assembly Elections Results 2021 winner list and Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2021 Winner List can be seen below:

Assam Assembly Elections Results 2021 Winner List:

West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2021 Winner List:

Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2021 Winner List:

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2021 Winner List:

Puducherry Assembly Elections Results 2021 Winner List:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)