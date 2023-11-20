Pali (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress Party of "corruption" and "appeasement politics" stating that dynasty politics is everything for them.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP in the November 25 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, PM Modi addressing an election rally in Pali, pointed out that the state needs a government that gives priority to development. The PM said that Rajasthan will play a "very big" role in taking India to new heights in the 21st century.

Continuing his attack against the Congress, the prime minister said," Nothing is more important than corruption and familial politics for Congress. This party doesn't think of anything other than appeasement politics."

"Unfortunately, the development of the State was stalled under the five years of Congress rule," PM Modi alleged.

The Prime Minister said the people of the State have "experienced" the "impact" of appeasement politics in the last five years of the Congress rule.

PM Modi added that the under the Congress the state has been dragged into conflicts. The mentality of conflicts and terrorism has increased. Such unimaginable incidents of violence took place on this land".

He also attacked the Congress government for allegedly selling petrol at higher prices as compared with the other states in the country.

"...In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government... There, petrol is Rs 97 per litre... But the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices...," PM Modi said.

Promising to review the prices of petrol and diesel in the State if voted to power, PM Modi said, "I give a guarantee that after the BJP government is formed, the prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed... This will give relief to the poor and middle-class people...."

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with the other four states - Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independent legislators. (ANI)

