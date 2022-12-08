The counting of votes for the Bhanupratappur, and Padampur By-Election 2022 began at 8 AM today. According to the latest trends, Congress Candidate Savitri Mandavi Leading in the Bhanupratappur assembly seat while BJP's Bramhanand Netam is trailing. In Padampur by-polls, BJD's Barsha Singh Bariha has taken the lead BJP's Pradeep Purohit is running second. Mainpuri By-Election Results 2022: SP Candidate Dimple Yadav Leads From UP Lok Sabha Seat.

Bhanupratappur, Padampur By-Election Result 2022:

Assembly bypolls | Congress leading in Bhanupratappur, Chhattisgarh and Sardarshahar, Rajasthan; BJD leading in Padampur, Odisha; BJP leading in Kurhani, Bihar; Samajwadi Party leading in Rampur- as per official EC trends — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)