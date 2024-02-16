RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday, February 16 joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar's Sasaram. The Yatra reaches its final stage in Bihar and is set to commence its next leg in Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to enter the state through Mohania in Kaimur district in the evening. Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were seen sitting on the roof of a red jeep which moved slowly through Sasaram. Yadav also drove Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep. Both leaders of the opposition will address a public meeting in Kaimur around 3 pm later in the day. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra To Enter Uttar Pradesh Today; Priyanka Gandhi to Join.

Tejashwi Yadav Drives Rahul Gandhi, Other Leaders:

सासाराम, #बिहार से भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा की आज की शुरुआत @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/2EFQnuEmRg

— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 16, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav Joins Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra:

VIDEO | RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) -led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Sasaram earlier today.

(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/a0RKQszTRX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)