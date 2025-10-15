The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) on Wednesday announced its first list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Prominent names include party state president Raju Tiwari from Gobindgarh, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, and Hulas Pandey from Brahmapur. With this list, the party has begun its poll campaign, aiming to strengthen its position in key constituencies ahead of the high-stakes Vidhan Sabha elections. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on November 6, with the second phase of voting on November 11. Results will be announced on November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From Alinagar.

