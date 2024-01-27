Amid the political upheaval in Bihar, leaders from different political parties were locked in impromptu huddle. BJP president JP Nadda arrived at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi on Saturday, January 27. Along with him was present, Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan. A video shared by ANI, showed Nadda and Paswan's convoy arriving at Shah's residence. Meanwhile, RJD and JD(U) held separate meetings which sparked speculations of deepening rift between the two parties. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stirred up a political upheaval in the state amidst swirling rumours of his potential switch to join the BJP-led NDA alliance. This marks his fourth such move in the past decade and the second during his current term. ‘Ask Those Who Did Not Come’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s Absence From Official Event in Patna (Watch Video).

JP Nadda, Chirag Paswan Arrive at HM Shah's Residence in Delhi:

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda arrives at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan is also present here. #Biharpolitics pic.twitter.com/8jBoSGgYPH — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

