Counting of Votes Under For 14 Assembly Constituencies; BJP Leading in Gujarat & Uttarakhand, Congress Ahead in Madhya Pradesh:

Official trends for by-election to Vidhan Sabha | BJP leading in Gujarat & Uttarakhand JMM leading in Jharkhand BJP & Congress leading on 1 seat each in Karnataka Zoram People’s Movement leading in Mizoram Congress leading in MP Congress leading on 2 BJP in 1 in Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Official trends for by-election to Vidhan Sabha | TRS leading in Telangana NCP leading in Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

