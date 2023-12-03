The counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh assembly election 2023 is underway. As per the official Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the halfway mark in Chhattisgarh and is leading on 50 seats. On the other hand, the Congress is ahead on 38 seats. The assembly election 2023 were held in Chhattisgarh in two stages on November 7 and 17. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh; Congress Heads Towards Victory in Telangana.

BJP Crossess Halfway Mark

