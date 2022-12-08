Shimla, December 8: Independent candidate Hoshiyar Singh won the Dehra assembly seat, defeating his Congress rivals by more than 3,500 votes in the Himachal Pradesh poll results announce Thursday.

Singh defeated Rajesh Sharma by a margin of 3,877 votes. Singh, an Independent MLA, had joined the BJP just before the November 12 assembly polls in the state, but he was denied the ticket. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)