BJP and AAP have registered two wins each in Delhi civic polls. BJP has won Mohan Garden and Laxmi Nagar ward while AAP has won Daryaganj ward and Kapashera ward. Both the parties are leading in 112 wards in a perfect neck and neck battle. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

Check Tweet:

#DelhiMCDPolls | BJP and AAP win 2 seats each and lead on 112 seats each, as the counting of votes continues. Congress leading on 12, Independent 4, BSP and NCP on 1 each. Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/RWXhfXVXwi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

