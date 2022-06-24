Reacting to the political situation in Maharashtra, Dr. Ramdas Athawale, MoS and President of the Republican Party of India said Uddhav Thackeray's time is up. He also said that most rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena will go with Eknath Shinde and he will form government with BJP.

Check tweet:

Delhi | Uddhav Thackeray's time is up. Most MLAs will go with Eknath Shinde (rebel Shiv Sena MLA) and he will form government with BJP: Dr.Ramdas Athawale, MoS and President, Republican Party of India on the political situation in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GZtvP3NUtN — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

