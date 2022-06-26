According to sources, the Eknath Shinde camp will approach the court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Deputy Speaker's decision to remove Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Shinde faction said that Dy Speaker should've given at least 7 days to rebel MLAs to reply to the notice.

Check tweet:

Eknath Shinde camp to approach court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Dy Speaker's decision to remove Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Shinde faction says Dy Speaker should've given at least 7 days to rebel MLAs to reply to the notice: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)