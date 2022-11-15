Maharashtra police lathi-charge after a fight between Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction clashed at Kisan Nagar in Thane. FIR has been filed against both, both party members have leveled allegations against the other. The video of the clash went viral on social media. Uddhav Thackeray Says Probe Agencies Acting Like 'Centre's Pets', Court Bail Order on Sanjay Raut Guide for Country.

Video of Clash Between Two Group:

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Police resorts to lathi-charging as Shinde and Thackeray Shiv Sena factions clash after midnight; both party members have levelled allegations on the other. FIR has been filed against both pic.twitter.com/w2kL932A3C — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

