The Election Commission has moved up the date for the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to June 2, 2024. This decision was made in light of the fact that the tenure of the current state assemblies in both states is set to expire on the same day. Arunachal Pradesh, which has 60 assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in both elections simultaneously on April 19. Sikkim with 32 assembly seats will also vote on April 19. Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal and Andhra Pradesh To Be Held Alongside LS Polls, Check Polling and Result Dates.

Assembly Elections 2024

