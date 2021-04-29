As per the exit poll by TV9-Polstrat, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to win between 142-152 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to bag 125-135 seats.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 TV9-Polstrat Exit Poll:

