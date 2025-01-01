The Gujarat government has approved the bifurcation of Banaskantha district to form the new Vav-Tharad district, marking the state’s 34th district. The decision was made in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today on January 1, aiming to improve administrative efficiency. The new district, with its headquarters in Tharad, will consist of eight talukas and around 600 villages. This decision was made to ease the administrative burden and address public demand, as residents previously had to travel long distances to reach the district headquarters. The state cabinet also granted Municipal Corporation status to nine municipalities, bringing the total number of such entities to 17. Gujarat: Cops Conduct Sobriety Tests on Drivers for Drink and Drive Checks Ahead of New Year 2025 Celebrations in Vadodara (Watch Video).

Gujarat Approves Creation of Vav-Tharad District

