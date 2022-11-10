The BJP on Thursday announced the first list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in December this year. Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Ravindra Jadeja, got ticket from Jamnagar North for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Rivaba had joined the BJP in 2019. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP CEC Finalises Names for 182 Seats, Likely To Release First List of Candidates Today

Rivaba Jadeja to Contest From Jamnagar North:

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja to contest from Jamnagar North constituency.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/mbZGPgXJP8 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

